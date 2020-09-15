New Black Male Group at UMD Hosting ‘Peaceful Protest and March’

DULUTH, Minn. – A new UMD student organization called Black Men Serving Excellence is calling on faculty, staff, students and Duluthians to attend what they are calling a “peaceful protest and march.”

The event is happening at 5 p.m. Wednesday at UMD’s Malosky Stadium.

The goal is to raise awareness of black students on campus and encourage social activism within the community.

“The march isn’t meant to be threatening. It’s meant to show solidarity with everyone at UMD – faculty, staff, students, and the community,” said BMSE Member Javien Versey, who is a psychology major and UMD football player.

The march will start at the stadium and move throughout the campus.

