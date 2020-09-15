Raising Awareness for Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Spectrum Disorders

DULUTH, Minn.– September is Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month and experts want people to understand the complications that can come with what they say is a completely preventable disability.

It’s caused by exposure to alcohol while a baby is in the womb. Experts say it impacts people on a spectrum with damage to the brain or growth deficiencies to learning issues.

An assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth says women should avoid any alcohol consumption while pregnant.

“I think on multiple levels people can understand that this is a spectrum. And there are ways to prevent it before someone even becomes pregnant. And I think there’s ways to work with healthcare providers on this important issue,” said Jessica Hanson, Assistant Professor of Public Health at UMD.

An article published in 2019 by CDC researchers found that about 1 in 9 pregnant women reported drinking alcohol in the past 30 days.