Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, September 15
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 85,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 5 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,927 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,733,292 tests have been completed to date.
There are 78,953 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 6,979 patients have required hospitalization and 238 patients remain hospitalized today.
Of those 238 patients, 131 of them are currently in the ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 216 – 1 death
Cook: 6
Itasca: 250 – 13 deaths
Koochiching: 96 – 3 death
Lake: 48
St. Louis: 1,173 – 28 deaths
Ashland: 42 – 1 death
Bayfield: 67 – 1 death
Douglas: 334
Iron: 136 – 1 death
Sawyer: 185 – 1 death
Gogebic: 140 – 1 death
As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 89,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,210 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
