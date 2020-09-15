Wild State Cider Needs Your Backyard Apples For The “Duluth People’s Cider”

DULUTH, Minn. – Wild state cider is bringing back its “Duluth People’s Cider” and they want your help with creating this year’s batch.

The cidery is asking community members to donate their backyard apples and a specialty “Duluth” flavored cider will be produced.

This is the second time Wild State has created the “Duluth People’s Cider.”

Staff believes this year may help bring people together during these hard times.

“I think now is a great time to have a connection with the community and bringing the backyard apples it adds a different element to our cidery and getting people together. Getting a new flavor is a really fun thing,” said Allison Heitmiller, marketing

The “Duluth People’s Cider” is scheduled to hit the taproom in October.

All proceeds are being donated to help more children in need attend YMCA Camp Miller.

Apples can be dropped off every Friday this month and those who donate will receive a free of the finished product.