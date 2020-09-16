2020 Fur Ball Gala Canceled Due to COVID-19, Donations Greatly Appreciated

The Annual Fur Ball Gala Typically Brings In Over $100,000 to Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have huge financial impacts on local businesses and non-profits across the Northland.

The 2020 Fur Ball Gala, one of the largest fundraising events for Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is canceled.

The harsh reality is shining a light on the importance of your donations, whether it be monetary, or in the form of food and supplies.

Over the past few years, the Fur Ball Gala has brought in more than $100,000 to the shelter annually.

The money is used for everyday expenses at the shelter, food, supplies, projects, and humane education events.

“It’s a really big hit for us, so we’re hoping that we’ll be able to come up with some fun and creative ways that people can still get involved and donate if they want to help make up for that big hit we’re going to take,” said Nicole Facciotto, Humane Education Manager at Animal Allies.

The shelter is currently focusing on raising funds for their ‘Healing Hearts and Paws Fund.’

The fund helps provide financial support during costly medical procedures and other behavioral care for the animals.

Staff and volunteers have been safely setting up and collecting donations at local businesses throughout the summer.

Staff is looking for other businesses in the community that will let them set up and collect free-will donations.

They say there are more ways than one to help out during this difficult time.

“At the moment we have a wish list on our website as well showing the top items we need. Typically it’s cleaning supplies, special types of litter and stuff like that so that’s an easy way to donate right now if you want to,” said Facciotto. “The community has been awesome and has still been stepping up to help us in any way they can so we appreciate that.”

Animal Allies would like to remind the community they continue to successfully fulfill their mission every day.

They are encouraging people to make a generous donation, put the shelter in your estate plan, or add Animal Allies to your beneficiary lines.

If you’re interested in doing so, click here for more information.