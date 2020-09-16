Bakery Lends a Hand to Those In Need

DULUTH, Minn. – One local bakery is providing free lunch kits for those in need.

Positively 3rd Street Bakery is giving back to the community by providing school lunch aid kits.

As parents are having to make more meals with their kids staying at home for distance learning, some may feel the burden of having to provide extra food.

The kits include a pound of cinnamon brown sugar granola along with a loaf of white and wheat bread.

“This has been such a wild year that if this is one fewer thing that parents are having to try and figure out, getting to be part of helping them find some solutions is just a really nice, nice thing to be able to do,” said Kristen Wisniewski, a baker.

People can donate to the cause by calling the bakery or by visiting and giving directly.