Bayside Sounds Concert Series Continues in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– It might be getting cooler outside, but that’s not stopping people in Superior from throwing on an extra layer to go enjoy some great music outdoors.

The concert series Bayside Sounds began last month in Superior. The group Born Too Late performed Wednesday night at Wade Bowl Park.

The eight week concert series features bands that perform every Wednesday starting at 5:30 in the evening. The concerts are free, and you can bring lawn chairs and snacks.

One member of the group says they’ve been busy this summer and feel grateful to be playing outside while they still can.

“Just to be able to come outside and play music for other people and have them watch us and actually appreciate what we’re doing, it’s a really good feeling,” said guitarist Traxx Nelson-Kavajecz.

Next week’s concert is happening over on Barker’s Island featuring the band Whiskey Trail.