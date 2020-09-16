City of Duluth Employee Celebrates 50 Years on the Job

An employee with the City of Duluth is being honored today after working for the city for 50 years.

Robert Asleson is the assistant city attorney for the city and has been working there since the early 1970s.

He says he’s worked under seven mayors over the years and has worked on projects including the origination of skywalks, the North Shore theatre project, and the downtown streetscape. He says that it was the daily grind of work that resulted in the 50 years of service.

“It’s pretty much one day at a time,” said Asleson. “One really doesn’t think, doesn’t necessarily think in terms of how many years it is. There’s just something to do when I come in every day.”

Leadership at the city says it’s like working with an in-house historian who has deep expertise in both law and economic development.

“His expertise is important, his dedication is valued and in an era when people move jobs and leave one position and move cities and communities, it’s so unusual and rare to have such a dedicated public servant,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

Robert doesn’t have any plans to retire in the near future.