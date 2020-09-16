International Falls Police Investigating Tuesday Night Kidnapping and Pursuit

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. – The International Falls Police Department says they are investigating a Tuesday evening kidnapping and pursuit that stretched from International Falls to Orr, Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the International Falls Police Department received a report of a kidnapping on the 1400 block of Highway 11-71 around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say an adult female had been forced into a white van by a man that was known to her.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with a search for the vehicle in the area.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the van heading south on Minnesota Highway 53 near Kabetogema Lake around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say upon locating the van a high-speed pursuit ensued with deputies deploying stop sticks in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle eventually pulled into a motel parking lot on the 4400 block of Highway 53 in the city of Orr.

The victim fled the vehicle to a wooded area and was located by law enforcement a short time later. She was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia for evaluation.

Officers heard a single gunshot from inside the van and found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect was transported via Life Link Air Care to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident. No officers discharged their weapons.

The International Falls Police Department says more information will be provided as the investigation continues.