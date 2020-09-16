MN Football Coaches Association President Chuck Ross Talks Possible Fall Restart

The MFCA has been instrumental in pushing for a return to the field for high school teams across the state.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Football Coaches Association has been instrumental in pushing for a return to the field for high school teams across the state. MFCA president Chuck Ross spoke about what the organization was doing behind the scenes to persuade the MSHSL to reconsider their decision to move football to the spring.

“About, I would say, two weeks ago, a few of us sat down with a couple of Minnesota State High School League staff members, and we talked about how other states are kind of proceeding along and it was about at that point that we really started talking about maybe having an abbreviated season with hopefully a playoff,” Ross said.

Back in July, an MFCA survey found that almost 70% of coaches favored a fall schedule over moving to the spring. And that unified voice was very important in getting their message across.

“We’ve got concerned parents and other community members who would like to see the return of football. I think all that together probably played a major part in getting the Minnesota State High School League to kind of review things one more time,” said Ross.