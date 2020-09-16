Mont du Lac Rides Out Pandemic with Busy Summer, Plans for Fall

SUPERIOR, Wis. — While many businesses in the hospitality industry took a hit during the summer tourism season with the pandemic going on, the Mont du Lac Resort in Superior stayed busy as it has ample outdoor space for social distancing.

Mont du Lac management said they were booked solid around the summer holidays such as Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day weekends, as well as one of its more popular events known as Bowfest.

The grounds have both cabins and a newer RV park that was built last summer.

Now, the resort is working on keeping that momentum going with guests into the colder months.

Mont du Lac is keeping its chair lift fired up so guests can check out the fall colors, while also filling the calendar with outdoor activities.

“We actually have Bert-A-Palooza coming up in a week as well, we’ll have live music for that, we have a Tube-A-Palooza, so you can come and use our tubing hill, as well as Philphest, a mountain bike racing festival,” Bridgette Duffy, the sales and marketing manager for the resort, said.

The next big event for the resort is Oktoberfest, coming up this weekend, which will feature live music, food, and drinks, as well as authentic German games and activities. It’s free to get in.

The resort is also selling discounted tubing and skiing season passes until October, when they will then go back to full price.

You can find a full list of events at Mont du Lac here.