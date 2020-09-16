North Shore Leaves Change For the Fall

NORTH SHORE – From yellow and orange to red, leaves are slowly changing colors and people from all over are visiting the views the North Shore has to offer.

Right now, the colors are starting to pop near Finland. We caught up with a few out-of-towners who say they love this part of Minnesota, especially during the fall.

“This is my favorite time of year, and I’m sure a lot of Minnesotans will say that because it is pretty and the colors and the coolness but we know what’s coming after that so we’ve got to take advantage of the weather like this,” said Kyle Hunstad, a visitor from Zimmerman.

These friends drove to Black Beach near Silver Bay and while the two are native Minnesotans, they say they haven’t explored the state as much as they have wanted to in the past.

“Taking all back roads so we can find these things and we’re really good travel partners cause she’ll say, oh look at that, and making the U-turn hoping I don’t crash, but yeah, we stop cause we have to you know,” said Hunstad.

The friends are road tripping within Minnesota and are planning to go to places like Grand Marais and the mining museum in Chisholm.

“Exploring the state of Minnesota,” said Gayle Sieg, a visitor from Monticello. “I’ve lived here my whole life and yeah, I’ve taken trips to different parts but never anything where I’ve gotten to certain places.”

One business owner in Finland says that people come from many directions, from the Iron Range, from the Twin Cities, just to see the leaves.

“We’re doing pretty well out here,” said Susan Rian, an owner of Trestle Inn. “The maples are really starting to show their colors and far pretty vibrant, maybe less vibrant than other years but looking good now.”

She says that it’s an exciting time of year, especially for businesses in the area because new people visit.

“It’s important,” said Rain. “It’s a busy time for us and we get a lot of times maybe we get some new people who haven’t been here before we get to meet and it’s a lot of fun.”

And if you are interested in learning more about where fall colors are at their peak in Minnesota, the DNR has a fall color map. Click here for more information.