Park Supervisor Reveals the Underrated Trail for Seeing Fall Colors in Pattison State Park

DOUGLAS CO., Wis. — The best time to see the fall colors at the Pattison State Park just south of Superior is beginning right now and will last for the next three weeks, according to a park supervisor with the Wisconsin DNR.

Pattison has about four to five miles of trails for visitors to hike, but the natural resource property supervisor there, Kevin Feind, said there’s one that guests often overlook that features some of the most beautiful sites for taking in the fall colors.

“Across the river from [Little Manitou Falls] is our ski trail system, highly underutilized as far as for walking, and it goes into some very nice hardwood ridges in there that are very, very pretty in the fall,” Feind said. “Highly recommend it to those that have never visited before because I find them some of the nicest trails anywhere to hike for fall colors.”

Pattison State Park also features two waterfalls, Little Manitou Falls and Big Manitou Falls, which is the tallest in Wisconsin at 165 feet.

One couple in the park from West Bend, Wisconsin, was enjoying the cooler weather on Wednesday while taking a weeklong trip weaving between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Waterfalls are beautiful no matter what, add that color to it, a little sunshine, it’s spectacular,” Leslie Katchever said.

Fiend added that if you plan on staying in the park overnight, make sure that you book a campsite in advance so you don’t miss out on a spot.