The Lincoln Park Solar Garden Takes Shape

DULUTH, Minn. – The first two solar panels from the new Lincoln Park Solar Garden were lifted as part of the initial phase of the ongoing project.

Last year, Ecolibrium3, a non-profit organization that works to create renewable energy programs, received a 50,000 grant from Minnesota Power to build the new solar garden.

The 40-kilowatt energy resource will provide power for the Duluth Veteran’s Place, which is a transitional housing unit for homeless veterans.

It will also be used to support the emergency energy fund to offer families access when facing utility shut-offs.

“We’re really excited to connect this solar resource generating renewable power that is so important for our climate while assisting those less fortunate like the veterans and families struggling right here in Duluth,” said Lucas Giese, program coordinator for Ecolibrium3

A final “flip the switch” celebration is scheduled for next month.