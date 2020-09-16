Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, September 16
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 85,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 7 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,933 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,743,611 tests have been completed to date.
There are 79,583 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 7,019 patients have required hospitalization and 244 patients remain hospitalized today.
Of those 244 patients, 136 of them are currently in the ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 219 – 1 death
Cook: 6
Itasca: 254 – 13 deaths
Koochiching: 96 – 3 death
Lake: 49
St. Louis: 1,202 – 28 deaths
Ashland: 43 – 1 death
Bayfield: 69 – 1 death
Douglas: 336
Iron: 136 – 1 death
Sawyer: 185 – 1 death
Gogebic: 140 – 1 death
As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 91,304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,220 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan