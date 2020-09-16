Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, September 16

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 85,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 7 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,933 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,743,611 tests have been completed to date.

There are 79,583 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 7,019 patients have required hospitalization and 244 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 244 patients, 136 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 219 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 254 – 13 deaths

Koochiching: 96 – 3 death

Lake: 49

St. Louis: 1,202 – 28 deaths

Ashland: 43 – 1 death

Bayfield: 69 – 1 death

Douglas: 336

Iron: 136 – 1 death

Sawyer: 185 – 1 death

Gogebic: 140 – 1 death

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 91,304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,220 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan