Utah Aviation Company Eyes Abandoned Duluth AAR Hangar

DEDA will vote on a resolution allowing the company Borsight to submit a bid to the US Air Force, to lease out the former AAR building to service aircraft for one year.

DULUTH, Minn.- There’s growing certainty that a new aviation company will move into a Duluth maintenance hangar that AAR abruptly abandoned earlier this year, forcing people 300 people to lose their jobs.

This Friday the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) will vote on a resolution allowing the company Borsight to submit a bid to the US Air Force, to lease out the former AAR building to service aircraft for one year.

Borsight, based out of Utah, needs a larger facility to service F-16s.

If the deal happens, more than 100 jobs will come to Duluth.

“These jobs are between 60 and $65,000 a year,” said Chris Fleege, Planning and Economic Development Director for DEDA. “So they’re good paying jobs. And then we’ve got LSC that’s got programs that can help provide feeder, the education.”

“I hope that workers that worked at AAR stay connected. We’ll keep them pacing if there are developments that occur,” he said.

Once submitted, the Air Force will look at three or four other bidders along with Borsight.

A decision is expected by the end of the year.