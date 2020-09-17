Ballot Question Asks Superior Citizens About Potential Part-Time Mayor

Mayor Paine says he is voting "no" because citizens deserve to be able to vote for the people who are leading their community.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – As ballots are going out to people in Superior this week, Mayor Jim Paine has announced he will be voting against potentially making future mayors part-time and hiring a city administrator.

This is on the ballot after a study was done by a consultant looking at the city and how it can be more efficient.

The study suggested making the mayor part-time while hiring a full-time city administrator.;p

Mayor Paine says while there are fair recommendations in the study, this part is biased.

He also said that it’s very tough to remove a bad administrator who isn’t meeting the needs of the community.

“We reelect or elect new mayors every four years and citizens have a right to recall mayors so it keeps those of us serving in public office accountable to the people and that’s the most important thing to remember. A government belongs to the people it’s not a business it’s not a private organization,” said Mayor Paine.

He also says the vote on the issue is also non-binding and would make no actual changes to city government.

If the city council wants to revisit the issue after getting the referendum input they can.