CEC Boys Soccer Tops Duluth East in Battle of Unbeatens

CLOQUET, Minn. – Elijah Aultman scored the lone goal for the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team as they held on for the 1-0 win over Duluth East Thursday afternoon at Bromberg Field.

It’s the Lumberjacks first win ever over the Greyhounds, who suffered their first loss of the season. CEC will look to keep rolling Saturday when they face Grand Rapids, while Duluth East will try to rebound next Thursday against Duluth Denfeld.