Duluth Police Investigate Wednesday Night Shots Fired Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say they are investigating another shots fired incident that was reported Wednesday night in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded around 8:00 p.m. to the alleyway in the 100 block between East 4th Street and East 5th Street to the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence in the alley consistent with the report.

No suspects were located in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the Duluth Police Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident.