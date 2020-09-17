Former CSS Goalie Lexi Thomeczek Named Top 30 Finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

The St. Louis native was a four-year starter at CSS and holds nearly every program record for goalies.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former St. Scholastica goalie Lexi Thomeczek has been named a top 30 finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award, the first Saint to make it that far in school history.

The St. Louis native was a four-year starter at CSS and holds nearly every program record for goalies. The selection committee will now select nine finalists next month and from those, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will pick the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year later this fall.