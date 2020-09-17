Free COVID-19 Testing Event Planned in Itasca County

Free Drive-Thru Testing is Happening Sept. 23 at the Itasca County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – COVID-19 continues to take a toll on employers and employees across Minnesota.

Thursday during a weekly update from Itasca County Public Health Department, local health officials and management from area companies expressed the importance of communications between employees and employers when it comes to COVID-19 cases in the workplace.

Employees are encouraged to brush up on sick leave policies and report any symptoms to management.

For those wondering when they can return to work after infection, health officials say the virus can shed and show up positive on a test for up to three months when in reality you wouldn’t be considered infectious anymore.

“That shouldn’t be the criteria, going with the 10 days from either the start of symptoms or the positive test date, and not having a fever for 24 hours, and having an improvement of symptoms would be the appropriate return to work,” said Kelly Chandler, Dept. Manager for Itasca County Public Health.

A free COVID-19 testing event is happening in Itasca County in collaboration with the State of Minnesota and the National Guard.

The drive-thru event is happening Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

It’s taking place at the Itasca County Fairgrounds.

Any Minnesotan is welcome to attend.

If you’d like to pre-register, click here.

As of Thursday, Sept. 17, Itasca County reports 256 total cases of COVID-19, with 13 deaths since the pandemic began.