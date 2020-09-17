Gourmet Fair Foods from Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages

Cooking Connection: Ledge Rock Grill Creates Unique Version of State Fair Foods

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – With the cancellation of the Great Minnesota Get-Together (Minnesota State Fair) this year, many people were disappointed they’d miss out on fair food favorites.

However, the creative chefs at Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages in Two Harbors came up with their own unique spin on fair food staples.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Executive Chef Richard Selz demonstrates how they came up with and prepared five different delicious foods.

Guests could choose from Jalapeno & Corn Tempura Battered Corn Dog, Fried Cheese Cake on a Stick, Bacon on a Stick, Compressed Thyme Infused Watermelon, and Corn Pudding.

While the State Fair Menu is no longer available, it’s something Selz is hoping to do again in the future.

Click here to see the full menu from Ledge Rock Grille.

The restaurant is located at 596 Larsmont Way in Two Harbors, Minn.