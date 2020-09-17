Hermantown Student Council Looking to Promote School Spirit

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – How much school spirit do you have? That’s the question being asked by the Hermantown student council.

The school’s homecoming was moved to the spring due to the pandemic so the plan was to create a positive atmosphere with decorations and signs all across the school. Council president Amanda Lawless says it’s a much needed boost for students and staff who are getting ready for a school year unlike any other.

“We really wanted to bring a sense of unity to the school, especially because times are so tough for a lot of people right now. So we decided that best way to do this would be to really focus on positive themes for decorating the school and just coming up with some good ideas to bring the school back together,” said Lawless.

And since there won’t be a homecoming t-shirt, the student council also created a new school t-shirt, which was designed by council member Lauryn Biondi.

“So I thought it would be special to create a t-shirt that could encourage people to show their school spirit, especially our students and staff. It was important to me to incorporate our school motto to really emphasize on the fact that we’re all in this together,” Biondi said.

The t-shirts are $10 each and if you’re interested in purchasing some, the council recommends you pre-order. For more information, click here.