Lake Superior Zoo Hosts Event During Pandemic

Boo at the Zoo. A family-friendly event that celebrates animals and families alike during the fall season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Boo at the Zoo. A family-friendly event that celebrates animals and families alike during the fall season.

The event is held over two weekends and only one day per weekend. However, this year, Boo at the Zoo will be over three weekends, switching it to both Saturday and Sunday so six total days, and now there will be two-hour timeslots so there isn’t overcrowding and Northlanders can social distance.

“Boo at the Zoo is a Northland tradition that we just had to figure out a way to make it happen,” said Haley Cope, the CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo. “We want to be able to offer some sense of normalcy to the community and to people from the region.”

The whole animal family will be on exhibit, but there are some new attractions, including the brown bears and cougars.

There will also be Halloween-themed animal enrichment. For instance, giving pumpkins to the bears at the zoo.

Other fun activities include a magician and a pumpkin hunt.

“We’re a family-friendly establishment and organization and we want to make sure that people can still enjoy fall and Halloween and we want to provide that safe space for the community to come out and enjoy. We have sixteen acres here. Plenty of space and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Cope.

Each day per two-hour spot there is a 250 people limit, which means the zoo is capped at about 1,000 people per day.

The event will be held on the second, third, and fourth weekends in October.

Tickets will be sold tomorrow. Visit the Lake Superior Zoo’s website for details.