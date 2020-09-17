Little League Coaches Hit Dingers in Home Run Derby

Normally, the year-ender would have meant a massive party, but COVID-19 only allowed the coaches to gather.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Little League coaches celebrated the end of a summer season with a home run derby on Thursday.

It was the coaches’ turn to launch some dingers into the stands as a thank you to them after coaching during an uncertain little league season.

“iT’S ALL a great community-led effort to allow these kids to give them a place to come play,” said Dan Fraser, the president of Duluth Little League Baseball.

Duluth’s little league season was originally canceled due to COVID-19.

However, after working with the city of Duluth to make a pandemic plan, the league was able to have 215 kids and 70 coaches participate in their 6-week season.

No games were played, but groups of 10 kids were able to work on their drills and learn fundamentals.

Thursday, the coaches gathered to get in the batter’s box themselves and celebrate the season.

Fraser spoke about why it’s so important kids got the opportunity to get on the diamond.

“It’s not just a sport we’re here to develop these kids into young adults and we want them to be able to socialize with kids and that’s been huge that we were able to allow them to come out and get together at least two days a week so they can act like kids instead of being trapped around in their homes,” says Fraser.

Right now the little league’s fall ball is continuing for 9-12-year-olds under the lights continuing to take state-mandated safety precautions.

Fraser also extended a special ‘thank you’ to all the coaches and parents who came out and did things like mow the lawn and get the field ready so their kids could play some ball.