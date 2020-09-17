Minnesota Embarks on 4-Week COVID-19 Testing Push With Free Tests, Regardless of Symptoms

The Minnesota Department of Health is embarking on a four-week push to increase access to “no barrier” COVID-19 testing in response to an increase in community spread of the disease across the state.

For each of the next four weeks, free COVID-19 testing will be offered in several different communities for anyone who feels they need to be tested, regardless of if they have symptoms or not, according to a news release.

Health officials are using testing data to identify communities that are experiencing workplace clusters, are close to bordering states or have not yet had larger-scale testing offered. The first three communities where this targeted testing will be offered are Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca.

Grand Rapids

Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Itasca County Fairgrounds

1336 Fairgrounds Rd, Grand Rapids

Drive-thru

Register here

Pine City

Sept. 23-24,12-6 p.m.

Pine City Armory

1305 Main St, Pine City

Walk-up

Register here

Waseca

Sept. 23-24,12-6 p.m.

Waseca High School Gym

1717 2nd St NW, Waseca

Walk-up

Register here

The locations for the subsequent weeks of targeting testing are still being identified, MDH said.

The Minnesota National Guard will be activated to provide staffing and logistical support for the increased testing push.

MDH reported 931 positive cases out of 19,743 completed tests Thursday.

The state has now surpassed more than 86,000 cases of COVID-19.

State health officials also reported nine more deaths attributed to COVID-19, including one Hennepin County resident in their 40s. A total of 1,942 people in the state have died from the disease to date.

There are currently 242 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 132 of whom are in the ICU.