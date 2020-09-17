Mural Painted at Armory

DULUTH, Minn. – Local artists are now contributing to a mural at the historic Duluth Armory.

The main portion is being painted by local artist and writer Ed Newman. The mural is inspired by a performance by Buddy Holly in Duluth in 1959 at the historic site and what makes the performance so unique is that Duluth native Bob Dylan also attended the event.

“In one way there’s so many great muralists, you feel pressure to produce something that’s worthy of the community, ” said Ed Newman, the mural artist. “On the other hand, it’s fun to be creative.”

The mural also includes about a dozen smaller panels done by various local artists. The panels will feature images inspired by people or events at the Armory, or the surrounding area including Lake Superior.

They hope to complete the mural by the winter.