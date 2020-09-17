Pres. Trump, Joe Biden to Each Visit Northern Minnesota Friday

DULUTH, Minn.– The national spotlight is ready to shine on northern Minnesota tomorrow as both presidential candidates plan to make appearances, with one of them in Duluth.

President Donald Trump will be in Bemidji. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be somewhere in the Duluth area not yet announced by the campaign.

While the two candidates will hold their campaign events hours away from each other in different cities, proving how critical Minnesotan’s votes could be to the election as they will both be in the state Friday.

While President Trump has stopped by Minnesota a few times already, Biden hasn’t spent much time in the state yet.

Biden will be in Duluth on Friday, marking his first visit to Minnesota as the Democratic presidential nominee with less than two months to go before Election Day.

“I am thrilled to welcome joe back to our community. Him and Kamala Harris really understand what our working families are going through,” said 8th District DFL Chair Emily Nygren.

Details are still unclear about his visit, including the location, which his campaign says will be at a union training center. Jill Biden was in the twin cities area last week campaigning for Joe and talking about the importance of education.

Local DFL leaders say they are glad to have Biden come to the northland and share his plans for economic stability and recovery for the area during these uncertain times.

“The messages we’ve heard from our president have been unsafe and confusing,” said Nygren. “We are thrilled to have Joe Biden here [Friday] to talk a little bit more about his plan to bring stability back to our nation.”

President Trump will be visiting Bemidji Friday as he tries to flip the state red for the first time in almost 50 years.

“Just to come and say ‘we matter.’ we’ve never mattered before,” said Chris Reed, Chair of the Itasca County Republicans.

Both the President’s family members and some members of his administration have campaigned for Trump in Minnesota in recent months, with multiple visits to Duluth and other cities around the state.

The President and his campaign have made Iron Range mining and other northern Minnesota industries as the main topic of their visits.

“That’s an area that environmentalists have turned their back on and the DFL has turned their back on,” said Matt Rajala, Deputy Chair of the Itasca County Republicans. First with timber, resorts, heavy regulated industries, and they’re going to get a lot of support from those industries and they are going to get a lot of support from the iron range.”

DFL leaders say on Friday, Minnesotans will see a clear contrast between the priorities of the two candidates.

“In Bemidji, we are likely to see a candidate who is focused on dividing us,” said Minnesota District 46A Legislator Ryan Winkler, “And to disparage people who actually are doing their best to keep us safe and healthy.”

For Biden’s visit tomorrow, local DFL members will be doing a welcome event for him. That will be at 1:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 53 and Levaque Road.

Back in 2016, President Trump lost Minnesota by a little less than 2 percent of the vote. So Minnesota could swing either way in the upcoming election.