Shipping Season Update: Slow-Down in August

DULUTH, Minn. – After a strong start to the summer, the port of Duluth-Superior experienced a slow-down in August.

When compared to 2019, the total amounts of tonnage was down by 31%, specifically with dips in coal and iron.

The pandemic also negatively impacted industrial facilities and reduced demand for electricity and steel.

However, there were some bright spots in the year. There was strong season for grain shipping, specifically wheat from the heartland.

“No one expected the pandemic this year but the port, we are weathering the storm and we are extremely grateful to all of the hardworking men and women who have kept the essential cargos moving through the port,” said Deb DeLuca, the executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

And it should be noted, port leaders say it was a great year for wind energy cargoes as well.