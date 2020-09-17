Trees Planted on Duluth’s Arbor Day

New ironwood and cherry chokes now have a home along a stretch of greenspace on Nashua Street after the city cut down declining black ash trees a year ago.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth observed its own Arbor Day by planting some trees on a boulevard in West Duluth on Thursday.

The city plants around half of its annual 500 trees in the fall.

The city says it’s important to have trees for shade along with making neighborhoods look nice.

“Trying to keep some amount of nature within that urban environment is really important. It certainly has been proven there are positive health benefits to having trees and preferable an abundant amount of trees around you,” says Clark Christenson, a Forrester for the city of Duluth.

If anyone has a sick tree on city property in front of their home they are encouraged to report it to the parks and recreation department here.