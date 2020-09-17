Unarmed Man Shot by Duluth Police Lawyers Up as Investigation Continues

DULUTH, Minn. – An attorney in Duluth is now representing the unarmed man shot by Duluth police over the weekend during a domestic assault call.

Attorney Andrew Poole sent a letter to local news outlets Thursday saying Jared Fyle, 23, of Duluth “is fortunate to still be alive” after being shot in the shoulder by police while standing behind his closed apartment door on the 100 block of West First Street.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s preliminary investigation concluded no shots were fired from inside the apartment and no firearms were recovered there even though officers reported hearing gunfire before Officer Tyler Leibfried fired his weapon.

Investigators say a hatchet was located just inside the door.

The two-paragraph letter ended by saying Fyle “… hopes this incident will further our collective conversation regarding appropriate police response, training and reform.”

Fyle’s attorney did not say whether a lawsuit is pending against the city of Duluth over the shooting.

Fyle is recovering at home and not charged with any crime at this time.

Officer Leibfried is on standard paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the BCA, St. Louis County Attorney’s Office and eventually the Duluth Police Department.