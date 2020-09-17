Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, September 17

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 86,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday morning and 9 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,942 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,763,735 tests have been completed to date.

There are 79,878 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 7,050 patients have required hospitalization and 242 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 242 patients, 132 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 226 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 255 – 13 deaths

Koochiching: 98 – 3 death

Lake: 48

St. Louis: 1,233 – 29 deaths

Ashland: 46 – 2 death

Bayfield: 71 – 1 death

Douglas: 342

Iron: 136 – 1 death

Sawyer: 186 – 1 death

Gogebic: 140 – 1 death

As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 92,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,228 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

