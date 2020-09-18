50 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Reported in St. Louis County Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday according to St. Louis County health officials.

That is the largest single-day increase in the county, to date.

The county says that 64% of the latest cases are people in their teens and 20’s.

Forty of the 50 cases are in the Duluth area, with the other 10 cases occurring in communities throughout the county.

“We need people to remain vigilant because the virus’ presence in our communities is more prevalent than ever,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director. “For college and high school students, in particular, we understand that you want to be with friends and do normal activities, but it’s more important now than ever to follow the recommendations to wear masks, social distance, and absolutely stay home if you’re sick. This is to protect your own health and others in the community.”

“We’ve been seeing this troubling trend since July of a significant increase in cases in the 15-19 and 20-24-year-old age cohorts, and the exposure is often attributed to social gatherings,” Westbrook added. “Even when you’re with extended family and close friends, people need to be smart about gathering in groups – both indoors and outdoors; and always wear a mask if you can’t stay six feet apart.”

St. Louis County also has had four deaths reported this past week, all among residents of long term care facilities. Currently, there are seven people hospitalized, with one in Intensive Care.