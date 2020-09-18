Ashland Football Team Preparing Ahead of Season Opener

Ashland will open the 2020 season next Friday, Sept. 25 on the road against Merrill.

ASHLAND, Wis. – The Ashland football team is just over a week into practices and is ready for game day.

“You don’t really appreciate something until you can’t do it for a while and we haven’t been able to really get together for a while and now that we’re back together it’s been a lot of fun. It’s kind of like riding a bike, you get back into the routine pretty quickly but once things get going there’s no slowing it down,” Ashland football head coach Travis Larson said.

“It’s great. Getting better each day, getting stronger, helping the team out, being a great leader,” wide receiver Kevon Powell said.

While a possible postseason is still unknown, the Oredockers are really just taking this season one week at a time. Ashland went winless last season so they’re just ready to get their first win since 2018.

“We won’t forget last year but we learned from it. We learned from it and every single week, every single day we’ll get better and better and learn from our mistakes last year,” cornerback/tight end Ryan Custer said.

“We just want to win. Especially coming off of that 7-2 season the year before and then going 0-9, it just left a horrible taste in our mouths so we’re hungry. The first win will be great, it’s just going to be nice to start winning games again,” center Dylen Tutor added.

“It’s a classic cliche for a football coach to say 1-0 or one game at a time. This is the season to be one game at a time or one practice at a time and not taking it for granted regardless of what happens, we enjoy the moment, try to get better in the moment and really embrace that,” Larson said.

While the Oredockers feel that they have improved on the field, they’re just enjoying the time they can spend together as a team.

“Especially all of the seniors, we’ve been playing together since we were in 8th grade just dreaming of our senior year and hopefully we can come out strong,” Tutor said.

“We all get each other, we’re all like a family, we’re all like brothers, we all get together and laugh and joke and play around,” Powell added.

