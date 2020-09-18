North Shore Inline Marathon Continues Virtually

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Inline Marathon was scheduled to take place this weekend in Duluth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled back in July.

Fortunately, competitors can still participate in the marathon, just in a different way.

The nation’s largest skate race has gone virtual.

Skaters can take part in the marathon from wherever they are and just submit their finishing times.

Typically, the massive event draws more than 2,000 people to Duluth to compete in the race.

As COVID-19 continues to linger, it has become a bittersweet feeling for some people now that the event is happening.

People come from all over the world to do this. The planning is all year for this event to take place. There are just some odd feelings going around,” said Skeeter Moore, the executive director for the marathon.

More than 400 people have already begun participating in the virtual race.

If you are interested in signing up for next year’s race in person registration has opened.