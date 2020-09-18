Pumpkin Season Is Finally Here

As the air is feeling crisper, pumpkin season is finally here.

DC’s Best Produce’s pumpkin patch on Central entrance is selling a variety of pumpkins, from jack o’ lanterns to white ghost pumpkins along with corn stalks and squash.

One worker we talked to said it’s nice to be able to provide pumpkins, especially during the pandemic.

“It’s fine,” said Adam, a worker at the pumpkin stand. “I think that people are going outside a lot more than inside so there’s a lot of people wearing masks and they’re staying six feet apart and buying pumpkins and having a good time.”

The stand is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to dusk all the way to Halloween. DC’s also has locations at Miller Hill Mall and in Superior, Cloquet, and Two Harbors.