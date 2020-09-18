Six Students in Esko School District Test Positive for COVID-19, 35 Quarantined

ESKO, Minn. – A week after Esko High School confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the school district says more students have now tested positive for coronavirus.

In total, district officials say six students in the district have tested positive and 35 students are in quarantine.

One of the students that tested positive is in elementary school while the other five are in grades 7-12.

Last week parents were notified in an email from the district that a student had tested positive on the first day of classes.

School officials are continuing to urge parents and students to closely watch for symptoms that are outside of their “normal” and to stay home if symptoms occur.