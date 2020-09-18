St. Louis County Reports Its Highest Daily Increase Since Beginning Of Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn. – 50 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the St. Louis County Public Health Division…

This the largest day increase in the county since the start of the pandemic.

40 of those cases being reported in the Duluth area alone, while the rest are confirmed from communities throughout the county.

More than 60% of the people diagnosed in this round range in age from teens to 20’s.

St. Louis County public health officials say the number of cases have been significantly increasing since July.

“We’re concerned about that. A lot of these cases are reported in the college age student population. A lot has to do with social gatherings. We want to make sure everybody knows they have a role in preventing and controling COVID-19,” said Amy Westbrook, the public health division director for St. Louis County.

Public health experts say previous daily COVID-19 case numbers in St. Louis County averaged in the thirties.