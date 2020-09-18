UMD’s Justin Wieck Pushing to Get All Student-Athletes Registered to Vote

Wieck is taking on several sports challenges to get those teams to register 100 percent of their players.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the general election just 46 days away, UMD men’s basketball coach Justin Wieck is doing whatever he can to make sure every Bulldog is registered to vote, even play some football.

Wieck posted a video on Twitter Thursday of him putting on football pads for the first time in his life to go one-on-one with the UMD football team’s defensive backs coach Marcus McLin. His quarterback for this challenge was UMD head football coach Curt Wiese.

“He just said go up and catch it. He basically blamed it on me if I don’t catch it. First one I think might have been his fault. But the second one was a good throw and a good catch,” said Wieck.

With that catch, it means that the UMD football team would all have to register to vote this November, which is something coach Wieck already accomplished with his players on the men’s basketball team.

“The goal is to try to get all the athletes here on campus to get registered to vote. We’re trying to come up with some creative ways to get people interested and have a little fun with it. But then hopefully follow up on the back-end. Coaches here within the department have been great about trying to follow up with. Our goal is to have some fun here but also hopefully get everybody registered to vote,” Wieck said.

Wieck plans to do other challenges with all the other teams, including another one Friday where he hit a home run off UMD baseball coach Bob Rients.