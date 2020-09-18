WIAC Suspends Winter Sports Through End of Calendar Year; UWS, Northland College Hockey Teams Impacted

MADISON, Wis. – In the past month, the local college hockey scene has taken a major hit. The UMD teams might be able to play in a few months. St. Scholastica won’t be able to get on the ice until 2021. And Friday, we have an update for UW-Superior and Northland College.

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that all winter sports competition will be suspended through the end of the calendar year. This impacts UWS and Northland College men’s and women’s hockey as they will not be able to play games until at least January 1st of 2021.

No word yet on what adjustments will be made to the rest of the regular season or how it would impact a possible overlap with spring sports.