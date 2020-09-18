Wild State Cider Collects Apples For Community Cider

DULUTH, Minn. – Wild State Cider is working on creating this year batch of “Duluth People’s Cider”, which is being made from backyard apples.

Community members dropped off their donations of apples on Friday.

This is the second time the cidery has created this community-based beverage.

Every year the flavor comes out differently due to the multiple varieties of apples.

The co-owner believes that adds some excitement to what to expect from this year’s batch.

“You really don’t know until it’s all done. Some apples are really sweet and some not so sweet. That is kind of the fun part about using whatever we get. It is sort of a mystery,” said Adam Ruhland.

All proceeds will go to help send kids in need to summer camp.

Apples can be dropped off at Wild State every Friday during business hours.