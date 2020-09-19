American Indian Movement Twin Ports Holds Basketball Tournament Fundraiser

This is the first fundraiser the group has held and the money raised will go towards continuing their programs of helping the homeless, giving them food, water, blankets and more, as well as helping them get other services they may need.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, the American Indian Movement held a 3-on-3 basketball tournament fundraiser.

“There’s a lot of people around here that need help and we’ve had people coming to our meetings, anyone who comes to our meeting, we feed them and it’s also a good way to help us connect with people that need more help,” chairperson Kassie Helgerson said.

Teams competed for prizes and the first, second and third place teams all took home a trophy and cash.