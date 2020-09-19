Aqua Affair in the Garden Takes Place at Great Lakes Aquarium

The Great Lakes Aquarium found a new way to hold their annual fundraiser during the pandemic today.
Aqua Affair in the Garden took place on the outdoor space of the aquarium due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks were encouraged at the free event and there was a limit of one household per table, which were all cleaned and sanitized between every use.

Organizers say they were happy they could re-imagine the fundraiser, giving people a chance to safely enjoy live music and a great view.

“We want this to grow and we want to keep having this,” said Jay Walker, the executive director of the Great Lakes Aquarium. “It’s just a really fun event and the fact that we could do it even finding a way to make it work during the pandemic is another thing that was important to us.”

The event supports animal care and educational programming at the aquarium all year long.

