Cause for the Paws 5K Kicks Off

Who let the dogs out? The Humane Society of Douglas County did today at their annual 5k walk and run in Superior.

Even the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop some of the Northland’s furry friends from getting out and getting active for the 22nd annual 5k walk/run hosted by the Humane Society of Douglas County.

“It’s kind of exciting because we are having such an odd year,” said Cheri Fitch, the fundraising and events coordinator for the Humane Society of Douglas County. “We were a little worried that we’d have to cancel this event.”

This year, masks were given out during registration along with hand sanitizer. The socially distanced pups were excited to walk the Osaugie Trail in Superior near the entrance to Barker’s Island.

“We are over the moon that we can do something in person and something that people are still interested in coming out to do and feel safe doing,” said Fitch.

Along with being a fun event for many, all registration fees and funds from pledges collected by participants went to homeless, abandoned, and lost animals in the area of Douglas County for things like medical care, vaccines, and dental care.

“That’s a good cause,” said Mike Larsen, a participant in the walk. “Nice day. Get my dog some exercise and myself some exercise so just kind of enjoying the weather. It’s going to be a good day.”

For Mike and his chocolate lab Lulu, coming to this event after the pandemic is extra special.

“I got her at the very start of the pandemic,” said Larsen. “It worked out really good, gave me something, something kept me and my daughter busy.”

Mike had lost his job due to the effects of COVID-19 so all his family’s time went to love and care for Lulu.

“The place I worked I got laid off the week after we got her,” said Larsen. “So I got to be home the first three months we had her so that helped a lot with potty training and everything else. I was home.”

The 5k gave him and Lulu a chance to meet others in the surrounding area.

It should be noted, anyone not comfortable with walking with a large group could choose to walk and wag their tails where they wanted in a virtual option.