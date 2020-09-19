Cruise for Cancer Takes off in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, gearheads and their rides from all over the Northland came together to raise money for those affected by cancer.

Cruise for Cancer is an event where participants pay a certain amount of money in the morning and go on a day-long scavenger hunt around 64 spots across the Northland.

Every year 100% of the proceeds go to a specific recipient family.

This year it was a 13-year old Duluth East high schooler battling cancer and organizers say that makes the event too important to cancel.

“Cancer doesn’t stop for COVID and neither do we,” said Rachel Netzel-Gustafson, an organizer for Cruise for Cancer. “So we wanted to make sure this event happened in the safest way we could. We’re outside. People are spread out and we didn’t’ want this event to be another victim of the pandemic.”

The day showcases all makes of classic cars, imports, modern cars, and more. In addition to showing off their rides, some drivers have personal connections that draw them to participate.

“I just finished this one in May so not many people have seen it,” said Edward Johnson, referring to his car. “But also, I have a daughter that at twelve years old had leukemia and she’s a survivor. She’s 27 now so that’s part of it.”

Last year’s event raised $36,000 for the recipient family.