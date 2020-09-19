Free Microchipping Clinic Offered in Carlton County

CLOQUET, Minn. – Furry friends in Carlton County were microchipped for free at Veteran’s Park in Cloquet on Saturday.

Owners of dogs and cats pulled up for the drive-thru clinic.

It was free for Carlton County residents while out-of-county residents paid just $20.

Funds go to supporting Northern Lakes Rescue.

The actual microchipping takes just seconds and only is a poke of a needle for the pet.

Northern Lakes Rescue’s founder spoke about the importance of microchipping.

“It’s getting them home it’s getting them reunited. Being in rescue we deal with a lot of dogs that go unclaimed in shelters because they don’t have a microchip. It’s just proven over and over and over microchips work get your pets microchipped,” says Shannon Steele, the founder of Northern Lakes Rescue.

The free microchipping for Carlton County residents was paid for by tax dollars that had been previously budgeted for an animal shelter that is no longer in the community.

Cloquet police’s K-9 handler Laci Silgjord says officers in the community have microchip scanners on hand to immediately identify people’s lost pets.

“Who doesn’t love animals and in some way or form you can appreciate an animal and if we can get them home if they’re lost it’s no different than a child we want to make sure that eveyone gets home safe so making sure they are microchipped is responsible it’s good for the dog it’s good for the cat,” says Silgjord.

Northern Lakes Rescue is already planning the free microchip event again next year.