Prep Boys Soccer: Lumberjacks, Hilltoppers Pick Up Wins; Hawks, Rails Settle for 1-1 Draw

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton stayed undefeated while Duluth Marshall picked up its second win of the season. Hermantown battled back to tie with Proctor.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team continued its hot start on Saturday, getting the 3-1 win over Grand Rapids to improve to 6-0.

Elijah Aultman, Jordan Aultman and Drake Schramm all scored for the Lumberjacks while Ian Salmela scored for the Thunderhawks.

In other prep boys action, Duluth Marshall got a big 6-5 road win over Superior. Brendan Friday scored twice while Zach Marshak, Daniel Johnson and Sam Anderson each scored once for the Hilltoppers. Jakob Kidd finished with a hat trick for the Spartans.

In Hermantown, the Hawks battled back and settled for a 1-1 draw with Proctor. Dylan Haala scored for the Rails while Evan Bjorlin scored for the Rails.