Project Joy Switches to Drive-Thru Fundraiser

Most years, Project Joy has a large fundraiser in November at the Duluth Curling Club, however, the ongoing pandemic has likely stopped that from happening.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Project Joy, an organization that raises money to combat childhood hunger, held a fundraiser drive-thru style at Foster’s Sports Bar and Grill in Hermantown on Saturday.

Cars drove through the parking lot buying raffle tickets along with a spaghetti dinner.

Project Joy was started in memory of Patrick Plys who died of a brain tumor in 2012.

His wife wanted to turn their grief into action and create something meaningful that would help the community.

“The one thing we know is hunger doesn’t hide and there are a lot of organizations working to help feed kids and that’s our goal is that people will reach out to us and say we know of a need. and taht gives us a starting point of where we can help,” says Laura Plys, the coordinator of Project Joy.

During last year’s traditional fundraiser, thousands of dollars were raised.

The coordinator there says she is so grateful to anyone who contributes to their organization this year knowing how tight things are for everyone.