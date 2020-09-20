1 Arrested After Shooting on I-35 in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating another shooting – this time on I-35 in Duluth.

Officials confirmed with FOX 21 Sunday night that a firearm was discharged on the highway during the evening hours.

An adult male was taken into custody.

No known injuries were reported as a result of the weapon being fired.

The Duluth Police Department is expected to release more information Monday.

This is the 19th shooting in the city since July and the 29th so far this year compared to 22 in 2019.