A Look Back at Trump, Biden in Northern Minnesota

On Friday, just 56 days a head of the election President Donald Trump and Joe Biden hit the battleground state of Minnesota to sway the vote in their direction.

DULUTH, Minn. – Presidental candidates came to the Nothaland this week campaigning for the upcoming presidential election which is a month and a half away.

The day started when Joe Biden stopped at the Carpenter’s Union Lodge in Hermantown and spoke in front of a socially distanced group of around 50 people.

“We must unite this country it’s the only way we can move forward and I believe the American people are ready for it,” said Joe Biden.

Donald Trump flew into Bemidji and spoke to thousands of people at the airport there after deplaning Air Force One.

He touched on topics such as bringing back Big Ten football adn sending the National Guard to quell Minneapolis unrest.

“But I’m thrilled to be here with the beautiful great hardworking people of this incredible state,” said President Trump.

Biden spoke about the pandemic and how he plans to help Minnesotans bounce back if elected president.

He then went to Canal Park in Duluth and spoke with Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Emily Larson.

“Here in minnesota and all across the country there are plenty of folks who are hurting they are worried about making their next mortgage payment keeping their rent payments in check,” said Biden.

President Trump called the thousands of his supporters that had gathered a “protest against stupidity”.

He then spoke about how he will help keep extremists and terrorists out of the country while alleging Biden will overwhelm the school systems and hospitals with refugees.

“If you vote for me I’m the difference and I’m the wall you know the wall we’re building on the southern border, I’m the wall between the American dream and chaos,” says Trump.

Both candidates spoke about COVID-19 and the government’s handling of the pandemic.

This comes after the U.S. passed the grim milestone of 200,000 dead from the virus.

“So many lives lost unnecessarily because the president is only worried about the stock market and his reelection he refuses to do what you’re doing right here in this program social distance wear a mask, sanitize,” said Biden.

While President Trump has been talking about in briefings about vaccines which he says are on the horizon.

“We’re rounding the turn on COVID by the way our vaccines are coming. We’re round ing the turn we’ve done a great job we’ve done a phenomenal job we don’t get credit for that,” said President Trump.

The candidates will now continue their campaigning around the country.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Minneapolis this week.